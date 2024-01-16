Velo3D Inc (VLD) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 3.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.12M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.18% during that session. The VLD stock price is -1134.38% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Velo3D Inc (VLD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $SPDR Gold Trust.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Sporting 3.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VLD stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Velo3D Inc shares have moved -20.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) have changed -42.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.61% over the past 6 months, compared to -3.80% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -13.82% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.00%.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.80% with a share float percentage of 51.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Velo3D Inc having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 37.86 million shares worth more than $81.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Deer Management Co. LLC held 19.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 30.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.56 million and represent 15.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.16% shares in the company for having 8.18 million shares of worth $12.77 million while later fund manager owns 4.79 million shares of worth $10.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.