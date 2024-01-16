Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.53% Stock Price Loss

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it -2.53% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -1194.12% off its 52-week high price of $2.20 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Sporting -2.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the DCFC stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 15.21%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -24.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed -13.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.95% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 95.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $359.96 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.09% over the past 5 years.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.82% with a share float percentage of 19.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tritium DCFC Limited having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Varley Holdings Pty Ltd with over 15.67 million shares worth more than $26.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Varley Holdings Pty Ltd held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Riverstone Holdings Llc, with the holding of over 7.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.22 million and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 2.92 million shares of worth $2.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.