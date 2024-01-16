Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -8.42% Fall

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of -0.66 and has seen 10.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.92M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -8.42% during that session. The TGL stock price is -2566.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Sporting -8.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the TGL stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 21.74%. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc shares have moved 3.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed -6.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Treasure Global Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -89.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.29%, compared to 25.10% for the industry.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.36% with a share float percentage of 14.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Treasure Global Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 27240.0 shares worth more than $28057.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10664.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10983.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 22683.0 shares of worth $31756.0 while later fund manager owns 10664.0 shares of worth $10983.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.