TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Is Down -8.09%, As Bears Mark A Loss

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has a beta value of -0.39 and has seen 7.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -8.09% during that session. The RNAZ stock price is -17733.33% off its 52-week high price of $21.40 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 76670.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Sporting -8.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the RNAZ stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 33.15%. Year-to-date, TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -24.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have changed -26.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 10120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -95.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.37%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.52% with a share float percentage of 12.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransCode Therapeutics Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 9.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 13662.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31422.0 and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 2629.0 shares of worth $11041.0 while later fund manager owns 851.0 shares of worth $3574.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.