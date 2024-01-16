Therealreal Inc (REAL): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.25M, closed the recent trade at $1.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The REAL stock price is -70.93% off its 52-week high price of $2.94 and 41.86% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Therealreal Inc (REAL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.55. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the REAL stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, Therealreal Inc shares have moved -14.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) have changed -27.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.4.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Therealreal Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.87%, compared to 10.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.94% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 27.34% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.60%.

REAL Dividends

Therealreal Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.15% with a share float percentage of 57.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Therealreal Inc having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Woodson Capital Management, Lp with over 4.9 million shares worth more than $10.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Woodson Capital Management, Lp held 4.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.28 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 3.06 million shares of worth $6.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $3.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.