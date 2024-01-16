The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Investors To Make Money Again

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $401.40M, closed the last trade at $2.23 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.73% during that session. The REAX stock price is 4.48% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 51.12% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 118.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

Sporting 7.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the REAX stock price touched $2.23 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, The Real Brokerage Inc. shares have moved 39.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) have changed 63.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Real Brokerage Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $161.16 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $96.12 million and $90.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.70% for the current quarter and 67.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.58% over the past 5 years.

REAX Dividends

The Real Brokerage Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.39% with a share float percentage of 33.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Real Brokerage Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, LLC with over 34.57 million shares worth more than $66.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Insight Holdings Group, LLC held 19.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd., with the holding of over 23.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.23 million and represent 13.16% of shares outstanding.