Surgepays Inc (SURG) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.33M, closed the recent trade at $6.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -7.50% during that session. The SURG stock price is -20.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.33 and 43.85% above the 52-week low of $3.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 256.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surgepays Inc (SURG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.39.

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

Sporting -7.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SURG stock price touched $6.91 or saw a rise of 11.52%. Year-to-date, Surgepays Inc shares have moved 7.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) have changed 28.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.82.

Surgepays Inc (SURG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 23.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.24 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $36.23 million and $36.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.50% for the current quarter and -4.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.39% over the past 5 years.

SURG Dividends

Surgepays Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.