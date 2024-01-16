Sunrun Inc (RUN): What Are The Positives?

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 4.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19B, closed the recent trade at $14.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -3.11% during that session. The RUN stock price is -103.14% off its 52-week high price of $29.72 and 42.38% above the 52-week low of $8.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunrun Inc (RUN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.78. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Sunrun Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sporting -3.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the RUN stock price touched $14.63 or saw a rise of 11.44%. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc shares have moved -25.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have changed -2.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.73% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -193.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.65% from the levels at last check today.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunrun Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -820.00%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -837.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.00%.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.