Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.47M, closed the last trade at $5.39 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -16.30% during that session. The SDIG stock price is -131.91% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 35.81% above the 52-week low of $3.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 951.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Fidelity Crypto Industry and Di.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Sporting -16.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SDIG stock price touched $5.39 or saw a rise of 32.29%. Year-to-date, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc shares have moved -26.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) have changed 21.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.48%, compared to 5.10% for the industry.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.