Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 24.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.16M, closed the last trade at $2.62 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The MDAI stock price is -644.27% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 16.03% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 986.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MDAI stock price touched $2.62 or saw a rise of 29.19%. Year-to-date, Spectral AI Inc shares have moved 6.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) have changed -1.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 89480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.40% over the past 6 months.

MDAI Dividends

Spectral AI Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.33% with a share float percentage of 46.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spectral AI Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $1.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 35.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shay Capital LLC, with the holding of over 22949.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 5.00% of shares outstanding.