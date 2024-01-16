Small Cap Stock U Power Ltd (UCAR) Is A Buy – Analysts

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) has seen 25.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.78M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it 0.16% during that session. The UCAR stock price is -57592.31% off its 52-week high price of $75.00 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 million shares.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Sporting 0.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the UCAR stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 20.05%. Year-to-date, U Power Ltd shares have moved -29.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) have changed -51.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

U Power Ltd (UCAR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.93% over the past 6 months.

UCAR Dividends

U Power Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 0.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U Power Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 38122.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.