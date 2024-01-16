Small Cap Stock Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) Is A Buy – Analysts

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.71M, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -19.69% during that session. The ARBK stock price is -118.14% off its 52-week high price of $4.45 and 54.9% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 854.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARK 21.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Sporting -19.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ARBK stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 38.74%. Year-to-date, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR shares have moved -45.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) have changed 24.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Argo Blockchain Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.36%, compared to 5.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -103.37% over the past 5 years.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.51% with a share float percentage of 1.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Argo Blockchain Plc ADR having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with over 0.38 million shares worth more than $0.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redwood Wealth Management Group, LLC, with the holding of over 57455.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57455.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 2693.0 shares of worth $3231.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.