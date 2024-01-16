Shares In Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) -13.86% Down, YTD

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) has a beta value of 3.75 and has seen 3.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.77B, closed the recent trade at $42.33 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -23.98% off its 52-week high price of $52.48 and 79.21% above the 52-week low of $8.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AFRM stock price touched $42.33 or saw a rise of 6.89%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc shares have moved -13.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -4.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affirm Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 147.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 109.88%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.60% and 1.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.70%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $518.74 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $485.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.94% over the past 5 years.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.86% with a share float percentage of 93.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affirm Holdings Inc having a total of 421 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 26.68 million shares worth more than $409.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 11.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 22.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $337.53 million and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.82% shares in the company for having 21.13 million shares of worth $323.92 million while later fund manager owns 7.46 million shares of worth $114.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.