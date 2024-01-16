Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Slumps -4.67%, A Loss For Bears

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $149.58M, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.67% during that session. The RGTI stock price is -236.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 64.71% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Sporting -4.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the RGTI stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 17.07%. Year-to-date, Rigetti Computing Inc shares have moved 3.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) have changed 2.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.59.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigetti Computing Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.21%, compared to 14.30% for the industry.

Rigetti Computing Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.