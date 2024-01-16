Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.85M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -6.71% during that session. The QRTEA stock price is -234.12% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 52.94% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Sporting -6.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the QRTEA stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 12.37%. Year-to-date, Qurate Retail Inc shares have moved -2.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have changed -5.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qurate Retail Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 25.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.27 billion for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 109.16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.60%.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.43% with a share float percentage of 77.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qurate Retail Inc having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 35.48 million shares worth more than $35.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the holding of over 35.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.05 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 10.11 million shares of worth $10.01 million while later fund manager owns 5.97 million shares of worth $5.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.