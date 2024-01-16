Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Gains 11.42%, Causing Bears To Win

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $262.11M, closed the recent trade at $5.51 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 11.42% during that session. The PBYI stock price is 9.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.99 and 61.34% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 273.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Sporting 11.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the PBYI stock price touched $5.51 or saw a rise of 2.48%. Year-to-date, Puma Biotechnology Inc shares have moved 27.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have changed 37.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -17.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -45.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.7% from the levels at last check today.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 60.64% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $65.7 million and $52.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.90% for the current quarter and 7.10% for the next.

PBYI Dividends

Puma Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.04% with a share float percentage of 70.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Puma Biotechnology Inc having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Camber Capital Management LP with over 4.24 million shares worth more than $14.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Camber Capital Management LP held 8.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.29 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 1.41 million shares of worth $4.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $2.81 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.