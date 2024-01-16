Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Shares Lost -$0.32 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 17.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.89B, closed the recent trade at $3.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -9.30% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -505.13% off its 52-week high price of $18.88 and -3.21% below the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.48. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $PLUG POWER INC.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting -9.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the PLUG stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 27.44%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc shares have moved -30.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed -27.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 161.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.30 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -476.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.28% from the levels at last check today.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plug Power Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 19.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.73% over the past 5 years.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.54% with a share float percentage of 62.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plug Power Inc having a total of 743 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 54.36 million shares worth more than $564.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 48.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $507.86 million and represent 8.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 18.91 million shares of worth $196.46 million while later fund manager owns 10.2 million shares of worth $86.28 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.