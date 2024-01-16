Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $745.06M, closed the recent trade at $2.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.97% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -352.16% off its 52-week high price of $12.57 and 5.4% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Sporting -2.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the WOOF stock price touched $2.78 or saw a rise of 7.64%. Year-to-date, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares have moved -12.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) have changed -20.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -89.33%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -87.00% and -116.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.62 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -83.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.80%.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.46% with a share float percentage of 184.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 59.77 million shares worth more than $531.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 25.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with the holding of over 8.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.77 million and represent 3.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 3.87 million shares of worth $34.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.98 million shares of worth $26.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.