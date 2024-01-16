Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Has Risen 15.71%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) has a beta value of 7.00 and has seen 15.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $866.84M, closed the recent trade at $1.22 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 15.71% during that session. The PGY stock price is -131.97% off its 52-week high price of $2.83 and 36.07% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Sporting 15.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the PGY stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares have moved -11.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed -12.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 128.57%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and 88.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $222.31 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $228.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $192.81 million and $186.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.30% for the current quarter and 22.30% for the next.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.46% with a share float percentage of 55.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. with over 98.11 million shares worth more than $137.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. held 18.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 42.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.8 million and represent 8.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.94 million shares of worth $1.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.95 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.