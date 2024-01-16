Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Slumps -2.18%, A Loss For Bears

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53B, closed the recent trade at $11.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -2.18% during that session. The OSCR stock price is -8.13% off its 52-week high price of $12.11 and 74.29% above the 52-week low of $2.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Sporting -2.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the OSCR stock price touched $11.20 or saw a rise of 7.51%. Year-to-date, Oscar Health Inc shares have moved 22.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) have changed 36.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oscar Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.39%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.40% and 194.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.42 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $995.13 million and $1.15 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.70% for the current quarter and 43.50% for the next.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.92% with a share float percentage of 85.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oscar Health Inc having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 24.04 million shares worth more than $193.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alphabet Inc. held 12.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.92 million and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 5.91 million shares of worth $47.66 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $31.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.