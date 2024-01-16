Opko Health Inc (OPK) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 13.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $756.05M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.56% during that session. The OPK stock price is -128.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 13.27% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opko Health Inc (OPK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Office Properties Income Trust.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Sporting 2.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the OPK stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 11.71%. Year-to-date, Opko Health Inc shares have moved -35.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) have changed -33.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -767.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -104.08% from current levels.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opko Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.56%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 43.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

OPK Dividends

Opko Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.