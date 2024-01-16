Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) has a beta value of 2.77 and has seen 7.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the recent trade at $3.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -6.54% during that session. The OPEN stock price is -64.94% off its 52-week high price of $5.41 and 66.46% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.91. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Sporting -6.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the OPEN stock price touched $3.28 or saw a rise of 16.96%. Year-to-date, Opendoor Technologies Inc shares have moved -26.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) have changed -20.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opendoor Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.52%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.40% and 75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -55.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $826.76 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.86 billion and $3.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -71.10% for the current quarter and -60.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 71.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.45% with a share float percentage of 70.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opendoor Technologies Inc having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 74.48 million shares worth more than $299.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 49.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.75 million and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 21.67 million shares of worth $110.73 million while later fund manager owns 16.34 million shares of worth $65.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.