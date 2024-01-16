Omega Therapeutics Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $239.86M, closed the last trade at $4.35 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The OMGA stock price is -175.4% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 70.11% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the OMGA stock price touched $4.35 or saw a rise of 14.2%. Year-to-date, Omega Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 44.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) have changed 71.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.86.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Omega Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.81%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.70% and 16.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $570k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $460k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $735k and $260k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.40% for the current quarter and 76.90% for the next.

OMGA Dividends

Omega Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.58% with a share float percentage of 94.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omega Therapeutics Inc having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 29.23 million shares worth more than $163.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 53.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.43 million and represent 9.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $5.78 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $5.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.