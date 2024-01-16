Oblong Inc Shares Are Up -92.93% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) has a beta value of 3.11 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.70M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it 1.19% during that session. The OBLG stock price is -2862.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.74 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oblong Inc (OBLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the OBLG stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Oblong Inc shares have moved -18.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) have changed -7.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Oblong Inc (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.35% over the past 6 months.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.01% with a share float percentage of 3.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oblong Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foundry Group Next, LLC with over 0.52 million shares worth more than $0.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Foundry Group Next, LLC held 17.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 45574.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64259.0 and represent 1.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 45359.0 shares of worth $63956.0 while later fund manager owns 4789.0 shares of worth $8045.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.