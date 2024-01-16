Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) has a beta value of 3.49 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.13M, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The NINE stock price is -562.79% off its 52-week high price of $17.10 and 31.01% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 914.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NINE stock price touched $2.58 or saw a rise of 9.15%. Year-to-date, Nine Energy Service Inc shares have moved -3.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) have changed 24.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.38.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nine Energy Service Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -280.00%, compared to 19.40% for the industry.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.42% with a share float percentage of 71.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nine Energy Service Inc having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 9.09 million shares worth more than $34.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SCF Partners, Inc. held 25.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.3 million and represent 7.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $1.95 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.