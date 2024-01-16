Microstrategy Inc. (MSTR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.04B, closed the recent trade at $480.97 per share which meant it lost -$4.56 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The MSTR stock price is -51.31% off its 52-week high price of $727.77 and 60.85% above the 52-week low of $188.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Microstrategy Inc. (MSTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MSTR stock price touched $480.97 or saw a rise of 21.28%. Year-to-date, Microstrategy Inc. shares have moved -23.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) have changed -17.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $649.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $537.00 while the price target rests at a high of $791.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -64.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.65% from the levels at last check today.

Microstrategy Inc. (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.91% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $132.9 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $124.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $132.55 million and $119.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.30% for the current quarter and 4.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 117.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

MSTR Dividends

Microstrategy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.