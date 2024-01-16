Meta Materials Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.03M, closed the recent trade at $0.06 per share which meant it -1.33% during that session. The MMAT stock price is -1733.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.10 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MMAT stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Meta Materials Inc shares have moved -10.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) have changed -12.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.92% over the past 6 months, compared to -4.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.45 million and $3.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 114.40% for the current quarter and 19.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.20% over the past 5 years.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.14% with a share float percentage of 4.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Materials Inc having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $1.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 million and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 4.43 million shares of worth $0.95 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.