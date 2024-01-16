Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR. (NASDAQ:MREO) Forecast To Rise 27.76% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $393.52M, closed the recent trade at $3.07 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.90% during that session. The MREO stock price is -0.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.08 and 77.52% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Sporting 3.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MREO stock price touched $3.07 or saw a rise of 3.15%. Year-to-date, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares have moved 32.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed 47.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.29% from the levels at last check today.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 151.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 105.41%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

MREO Dividends

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.