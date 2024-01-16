Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) has a beta value of 3.39 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.26M, closed the last trade at $2.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -15.31% during that session. The MIGI stock price is -69.23% off its 52-week high price of $4.40 and 83.46% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 766.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Vanguard International Dividend.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Sporting -15.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MIGI stock price touched $2.60 or saw a rise of 40.91%. Year-to-date, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc shares have moved -18.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) have changed 126.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.36%, compared to 7.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.58% over the past 5 years.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.09% with a share float percentage of 7.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.38 million shares worth more than $2.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Regal Partners Ltd., with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 64344.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 27226.0 shares of worth $20626.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.