Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 5.47 and has seen 136.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.23B, closed the last trade at $18.98 per share which meant it lost -$3.42 on the day or -15.27% during that session. The MARA stock price is -64.91% off its 52-week high price of $31.30 and 72.97% above the 52-week low of $5.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 122.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 63.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.56. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Sporting -15.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MARA stock price touched $18.98 or saw a rise of 34.96%. Year-to-date, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares have moved -19.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed 27.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.08%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.50% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 206.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $126.72 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $143.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $28.42 million and $51.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 345.90% for the current quarter and 179.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.62% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 101.18% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.00%.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.