Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) Gained 429.03% In One Month

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $595.79M, closed the recent trade at $24.97 per share which meant it gained $1.52 on the day or 6.48% during that session. The LBPH stock price is -6.13% off its 52-week high price of $26.50 and 85.58% above the 52-week low of $3.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

Sporting 6.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LBPH stock price touched $24.97 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 314.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) have changed 429.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.11.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 260.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.20%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.88% with a share float percentage of 78.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.57 million shares worth more than $18.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 12.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.27 million and represent 11.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 0.97 million shares of worth $6.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.77 million shares of worth $5.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.73% of company’s outstanding stock.