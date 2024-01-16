LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.75M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -19.71% during that session. The LMFA stock price is -179.25% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 49.06% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Sporting -19.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LMFA stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 30.08%. Year-to-date, LM Funding America Inc shares have moved -14.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) have changed 60.35%.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LM Funding America Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.44%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 620.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $234k and $188k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,265.80% for the current quarter and 1,768.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.52% over the past 5 years.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.