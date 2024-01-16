Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) Drops -3.29%, Marking Lose By Bears

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $463.47M, closed the recent trade at $3.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The LWLG stock price is -131.82% off its 52-week high price of $9.18 and 4.29% above the 52-week low of $3.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 658.73K shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Sporting -3.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LWLG stock price touched $3.96 or saw a rise of 12.58%. Year-to-date, Lightwave Logic Inc shares have moved -20.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) have changed -21.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.71, which means that the shares’ value could drop -46.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.71 while the price target rests at a high of $2.71. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 31.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.57% from the levels at last check today.

Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.16% over the past 6 months.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.82% with a share float percentage of 28.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightwave Logic Inc having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 8.12 million shares worth more than $32.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.85 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 3.32 million shares of worth $13.29 million while later fund manager owns 2.63 million shares of worth $10.55 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.