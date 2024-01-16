Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.47M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it -0.92% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -5542.86% off its 52-week high price of $7.90 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Sporting -0.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the KTRA stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 7.53%. Year-to-date, Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -17.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) have changed -25.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -96.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.15%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.09% over the past 5 years.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.13% with a share float percentage of 2.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kintara Therapeutics Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 14036.0 shares worth more than $56565.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 10721.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43205.0 and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 9104.0 shares of worth $29223.0 while later fund manager owns 7563.0 shares of worth $30478.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.