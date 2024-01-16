Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Falls -1.53%, Causing Bears To Lose

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 3.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.31B, closed the last trade at $9.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The IOVA stock price is -14.43% off its 52-week high price of $10.31 and 64.37% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Sporting -1.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the IOVA stock price touched $9.01 or saw a rise of 12.61%. Year-to-date, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved 10.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have changed 41.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -232.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.19% from current levels.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.50%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.20% and 28.00% for the next quarter.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.64 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.99% over the past 5 years.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.96% with a share float percentage of 96.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 20.4 million shares worth more than $143.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.69 million and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.58% shares in the company for having 8.87 million shares of worth $53.58 million while later fund manager owns 6.59 million shares of worth $46.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.