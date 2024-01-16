Investors In Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Will Start Making Money Again

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.92M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -15.58% during that session. The RBOT stock price is -657.45% off its 52-week high price of $3.56 and 57.45% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 811.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Sporting -15.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the RBOT stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 34.19%. Year-to-date, Vicarious Surgical Inc shares have moved 29.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) have changed 69.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vicarious Surgical Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.31%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and 47.60% for the next quarter.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.