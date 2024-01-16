Investor Confidence Shakens After OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Share Prices Gain $0.2

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $153.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.89 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 12.13% during that session. The OGI stock price is -117.99% off its 52-week high price of $4.12 and 48.68% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Sporting 12.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the OGI stock price touched $1.89 or saw a fall of -0.53%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved 44.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed 42.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -191.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.82% from the levels at last check today.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 27.18% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.17 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024. Year-ago sales stood $30.8 million and $28.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.50% for the current quarter and 0.40% for the next.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 09 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.02% with a share float percentage of 11.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 1.84 million shares worth more than $3.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.46% shares in the company for having 2.8 million shares of worth $5.36 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $2.16 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.