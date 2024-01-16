Investor Confidence Shakens After Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Share Prices Gain $0.75

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $634.60M, closed the last trade at $10.00 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 8.11% during that session. The EWTX stock price is -24.6% off its 52-week high price of $12.46 and 48.8% above the 52-week low of $5.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 532.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Sporting 8.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the EWTX stock price touched $10.00 or saw a rise of 11.66%. Year-to-date, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -8.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) have changed 48.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.79.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.83%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -41.90% and -33.30% for the next quarter.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.56% with a share float percentage of 110.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edgewise Therapeutics Inc having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 14.57 million shares worth more than $112.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 22.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.02 million and represent 11.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $9.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.27 million shares of worth $9.29 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.