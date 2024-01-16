Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) Share Prices Gained By $0.11

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 5.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.26M, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 18.91% during that session. The VXRT stock price is -137.31% off its 52-week high price of $1.59 and 20.9% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 730.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaxart Inc (VXRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Sporting 18.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VXRT stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 4.29%. Year-to-date, Vaxart Inc shares have moved 16.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) have changed -2.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.04.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaxart Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.38%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and 31.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,797.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $22k and $800k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4,900.00% for the current quarter and 200.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.79% over the past 5 years.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.31% with a share float percentage of 12.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxart Inc having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with over 7.09 million shares worth more than $5.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. held 4.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.03 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 4.07 million shares of worth $2.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.