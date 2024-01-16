Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Has Fallen -12.99%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 11.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.20M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -12.99% during that session. The INO stock price is -158.44% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 58.44% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Sporting -12.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the INO stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 15.38%. Year-to-date, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 50.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) have changed 111.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.70, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.40 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.05% from current levels.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.56%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.40% and 56.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -90.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $650k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $124k and $114k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.30% for the current quarter and 470.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.47% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 55.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.50%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.89% with a share float percentage of 21.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 20.07 million shares worth more than $8.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 7.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.39 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 8.26 million shares of worth $3.69 million while later fund manager owns 4.06 million shares of worth $1.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.