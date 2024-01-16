How Will Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SWVL) Perform In Months To Come?

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) has a beta value of -0.09 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.20M, closed the last trade at $4.89 per share which meant it lost -$1.36 on the day or -21.76% during that session. The SWVL stock price is -38.04% off its 52-week high price of $6.75 and 87.32% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 126.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Sporting -21.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SWVL stock price touched $4.89 or saw a rise of 24.65%. Year-to-date, Swvl Holdings Corp shares have moved 192.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 62.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) have changed 449.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 29700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 297.56% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 141.20%.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.