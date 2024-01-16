How Will Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.02M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.72% during that session. The PGEN stock price is -67.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.29 and 40.88% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precigen Inc (PGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Sporting -0.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the PGEN stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 8.05%. Year-to-date, Precigen Inc shares have moved 2.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) have changed 21.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.31.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precigen Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.00%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.30% and 30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.76 million and $1.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.60% for the current quarter and -46.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 10.79% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.40%.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.47% with a share float percentage of 70.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precigen Inc having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Patient Capital Management, LLC with over 11.24 million shares worth more than $12.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Patient Capital Management, LLC held 4.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.92 million and represent 4.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.31% shares in the company for having 11.0 million shares of worth $15.62 million while later fund manager owns 4.23 million shares of worth $4.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.