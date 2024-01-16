How Will Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 126.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.12M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 52.63% during that session. The BCEL stock price is -469.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.05 and 72.22% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atreca Inc (BCEL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Atreca, Inc.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Sporting 52.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BCEL stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 19.06%. Year-to-date, Atreca Inc shares have moved 170.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 208.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) have changed 52.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Atreca Inc (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atreca Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.11%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.59% over the past 5 years.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.85% with a share float percentage of 35.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atreca Inc having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 3.53 million shares worth more than $3.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 10.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.16 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $0.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.