How Is The ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.54M, closed the recent trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -7.55% during that session. The GWH stock price is -176.34% off its 52-week high price of $2.57 and 19.35% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ESS Tech Inc (GWH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Sporting -7.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the GWH stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 15.42%. Year-to-date, ESS Tech Inc shares have moved -18.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) have changed -22.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.91.

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.12% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 870.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.54 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $16k and $372k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22,025.00% for the current quarter and 1,453.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 0.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.56%.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.58% with a share float percentage of 69.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ESS Tech Inc having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 35.95 million shares worth more than $32.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Softbank Group Corporation held 20.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.13 million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 5.12 million shares of worth $4.66 million while later fund manager owns 2.17 million shares of worth $1.98 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.