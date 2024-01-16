How Is Rail Vision Ltd.(NASDAQ: RVSN) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 17.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.88M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 41.01% during that session. The RVSN stock price is -912.24% off its 52-week high price of $19.84 and 48.47% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.28.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Sporting 41.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the RVSN stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 14.78%. Year-to-date, Rail Vision Ltd shares have moved 28.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) have changed 68.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 16250.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.63% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 137.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.85% over the past 5 years.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.31% with a share float percentage of 5.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rail Vision Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.38 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 1.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.