How Is Aeva Technologies Inc.(NYSE: AEVA) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $295.94M, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The AEVA stock price is -85.84% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 58.41% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Sporting -2.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the AEVA stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 11.72%. Year-to-date, Aeva Technologies Inc shares have moved 49.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) have changed 64.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.47.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aeva Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.77%, compared to 20.50% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.32% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.88% with a share float percentage of 87.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeva Technologies Inc having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 27.1 million shares worth more than $33.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners XI LLC, with the holding of over 18.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.14 million and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 3.93 million shares of worth $4.91 million while later fund manager owns 2.11 million shares of worth $1.99 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.