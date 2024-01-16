How Is Absci Corp.(NASDAQ: ABSI) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $370.83M, closed the last trade at $3.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -3.39% during that session. The ABSI stock price is -37.09% off its 52-week high price of $5.47 and 72.18% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 878.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Absci Corp (ABSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Sporting -3.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ABSI stock price touched $3.99 or saw a rise of 13.64%. Year-to-date, Absci Corp shares have moved -5.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have changed 69.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Absci Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 99.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.61%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.80% and 30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.19 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.56 million and $1.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.70% for the current quarter and 272.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 4.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.30%.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.