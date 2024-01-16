HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $267.11M, closed the recent trade at $14.20 per share which meant it gained $3.43 on the day or 31.85% during that session. The HMST stock price is -112.32% off its 52-week high price of $30.15 and 70.42% above the 52-week low of $4.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 304.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HomeStreet Inc (HMST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) trade information

Sporting 31.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the HMST stock price touched $14.20 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, HomeStreet Inc shares have moved 37.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have changed 64.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -49.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 22.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.66% from the levels at last check today.

HomeStreet Inc (HMST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HomeStreet Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 96.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.67%, compared to -15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.60% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.71 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $65.36 million and $63.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.90% for the current quarter and -21.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.55% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -136.25% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

HMST Dividends

HomeStreet Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and January 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.63 at a share yield of 4.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.95% with a share float percentage of 84.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HomeStreet Inc having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fourthstone LLC with over 1.61 million shares worth more than $22.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Fourthstone LLC held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.32 million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 0.54 million shares of worth $7.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $5.72 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.