Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 4.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.86M, closed the last trade at $2.82 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 17.99% during that session. The GRTS stock price is -27.66% off its 52-week high price of $3.60 and 59.57% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Sporting 17.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the GRTS stock price touched $2.82 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Gritstone Bio Inc shares have moved 38.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have changed 78.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -609.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -112.77% from current levels.

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gritstone Bio Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.52%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.30% and -13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -50.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.89 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.26 million and $2.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.70% for the current quarter and -55.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.04% over the past 5 years.

GRTS Dividends

Gritstone Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.43% with a share float percentage of 52.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gritstone Bio Inc having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 7.57 million shares worth more than $14.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.38 million and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 2.49 million shares of worth $4.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.96 million shares of worth $3.56 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.