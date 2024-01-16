Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.92M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.38% during that session. The FRGT stock price is -1870.59% off its 52-week high price of $6.70 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Sporting -6.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the FRGT stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 12.42%. Year-to-date, Freight Technologies Inc shares have moved 0.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) have changed 20.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.4 million for the current quarter.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between June 08 and June 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.79% with a share float percentage of 1.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freight Technologies Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 58187.0 shares worth more than $40026.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.60% of shares outstanding.